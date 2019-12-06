2nd Circ. Tosses Former RNC Official’s Hacking Suit

Law360 (December 6, 2019, 7:42 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit on Friday denied a bid by a former top Republican Party official to sue a diplomat who was allegedly part of a Qatari smear campaign against him, saying there was little evidence to support the claims. A three-judge panel affirmed the tossing of former Republican National Committee official Elliott Broidy’s lawsuit accusing Jamal Benomar, a Moroccan diplomat at the United Nations, of participating in a hacking and smear campaign against Broidy in 2017 and 2018. While much of the argument involved whether exceptions to diplomatic immunity applied, the court found that Broidy failed to allege a tangible connection between...

