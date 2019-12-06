Texas Atty Can't End Claims Over Late-Filed Injury Suit

Law360 (December 6, 2019, 6:29 PM EST) -- A Texas attorney cannot bring an early end to a malpractice suit alleging he flubbed a deadline to bring an auto crash case, a state appellate court has held, finding the dismissal grounds he cited don't apply to the ex-client's claims. In an opinion issued Thursday, a three-judge panel of the Second Court of Appeals in Fort Worth affirmed a trial court decision and sided with Veronica Fikes, allowing her to proceed with the legal malpractice claims against her former attorney, Ryan Eugene Ray. Ray attempted to use a state free speech law, the Texas Citizens Participation Act, to end the...

