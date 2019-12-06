Miami Sex Club Pushes To Overturn Models' $900K Verdict

Law360 (December 6, 2019, 8:42 PM EST) -- A Miami swingers club urged a federal judge Friday to overturn a jury verdict ordering it to pay nearly $900,000 to a group of 32 models for using their images to promote sex parties without their permission, renewing arguments that the models presented insufficient evidence at trial. Velvet Lifestyles LLC, which operates as Miami Velvet, and principal Joy Dorfman first argued that the trial judge should issue a judgment in their favor because of insufficient evidence when the plaintiffs rested their case in the September trial, which was focused exclusively on damages. But U.S. District Judge Jose E. Martinez took the...

