Insurer Says Rapper Fat Joe's Copyright Suit Isn't Covered

Law360 (December 9, 2019, 3:11 PM EST) -- Homeland Insurance Co. of New York has told a New York federal court it doesn't have to cover the rapper Fat Joe in a copyright infringement lawsuit related to the 2016 double-platinum single "All the Way Up," as the suit doesn't fall under their agreement. The policy owned by Joseph Cartagena — Fat Joe — and his company Sneaker Addict Touring LLC doesn't cover the lawsuit filed by rapper Fly Havana as it relates to "jointly-authored and jointly-owned work," the insurer said Friday. Fat Joe, though, for his part, said the lawsuit falls squarely under the contract providing coverage for "infringement...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS