Beneficiaries Denied Cert. In Northern Trust Fiduciary Suit

Law360 (December 9, 2019, 2:45 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has roundly rejected a class certification bid brought by a mother-daughter pair in their lawsuit accusing Northern Trust of investment self-dealing and other fiduciary breaches in its oversight of thousands of personal trusts. Lindie Banks and Erica LeBlanc, who are beneficiaries of two trusts overseen by the Chicago-headquartered Northern Trust Co., had proposed three classes in their push for certification last month. But U.S. District Judge John F. Walter denied certification to all three classes Friday, finding their claims are too individualized to compose coherent classes, and that the named plaintiffs are unique among the potential class...

