Sater Can't Pause Kazakh Money Laundering Claims

Law360 (December 9, 2019, 7:26 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge has declined to pause a suit by the city of Almaty, Kazakhstan, and one of the country’s banks that accuses Felix Sater of helping to launder about $440 million, saying Sater lacks the authority to seek a stay pending the outcome of related arbitration. U.S. Magistrate Judge Katharine H. Parker found Friday that as a non-signatory to the arbitration agreement at issue, the convicted felon and associate of President Donald Trump cannot pause the claims that he helped launder money allegedly looted by BTA Bank’s former chairman, Mukhtar Ablyazov or compel the arbitration of his affirmative defenses....

