4 Lessons From 2019's Bumpy IPO Market

Law360 (December 19, 2019, 11:02 AM EST) -- The U.S. initial public offering market was anything but smooth in 2019 — the government shutdown froze activity for nearly two months to start the year, then a pack of heavily hyped unicorns finally went public to disappointing results, followed by a quiet ending to the year. Through the ups and downs, demand for IPOs kept capital markets lawyers busy for much of 2019. A total of 209 companies raised $62.3 billion from IPOs through Dec. 19, according to data provider Dealogic, marking the fourth time this decade at least 200 companies went public in a year. The year-to-date total includes...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS