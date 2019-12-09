Nextdoor Slammed With TCPA Suit For 'Unsolicited' Texts

Law360 (December 9, 2019, 5:20 PM EST) -- Social networking app Nextdoor was hit with a proposed class action from a California man who has accused the company of violating the Telephone Consumer Protection Act by sending him unsolicited text messages last month. David Vaccaro on Friday accused Nextdoor Inc. of spamming him with text messages in November, even though he has never used Nextdoor, a social networking app for neighborhoods that residents can use to discuss community news and rate local services and businesses. Vaccaro repeatedly received messages that encouraged him to download the app even though he never gave his information to Nextdoor, according to the complaint filed in California...

