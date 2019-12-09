DC Judge Wants Calif. Auto Emissions Suits Consolidated

Law360 (December 9, 2019, 3:14 PM EST) -- A Washington, D.C., federal judge on Friday said she wants to consolidate three lawsuits filed by states, environmental groups and air quality districts that challenge the Trump administration's move to block California from setting its own vehicle emission standards for greenhouse gases. U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson said she's inclined to consolidate the cases because they're still in the early stages and their claims "concern the same facts and involve several identical legal issues." She said unless any of the parties object, she'll officially consolidate them Dec. 16. In separate cases, states led by California, environmental groups led by the...

