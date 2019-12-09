Equity Bancshares Seeks End To 'Extend And Pretend' Claims

Law360 (December 9, 2019, 3:54 PM EST) -- Equity Bancshares, Inc. and two of its executives asked a New York federal judge to toss a proposed shareholders' class action against the holding company, arguing it couldn’t have known that two of its debtors would need to restructure their debts. On Friday Equity Bancshares asked U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan for dismissal of the action, which accuses them of “recklessly” practicing “extend and pretend” refinancing for both a cupcake company and a pizzeria. “It is not enough for plaintiffs to allege that Equity Bancshares failed to predict that some of its borrowers may fail to satisfy their loan obligations,”...

