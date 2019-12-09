High Court Asks DOJ For Views On $3B Madoff Clawback Suit

Law360 (December 9, 2019, 2:50 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court asked the Trump Administration on Monday to help it decide whether it should take up a challenge to a Second Circuit decision that let the trustee for Bernie Madoff’s defunct Ponzi scheme vehicle sue a handful of foreign banks for $3 billion. In a one-sentence directive, the high court asked the U.S. Solicitor General to submit a brief that will give the U.S. Department of Justice’s views on the case, which has been closely watched by foreign financial institutions. Madoff trustee Irving Picard and the federal Securities Investor Protection Corporation want to claw back roughly $3 billion...

