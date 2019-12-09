NY Doctor Can't Be Sued In NJ For Med Mal

Law360 (December 9, 2019, 11:30 PM EST) -- A New Jersey appeals court on Monday refused to revive a medical malpractice action against a New York doctor over his treatment of a now-deceased New Jersey resident at a New York hospital, finding that Garden State courts did not have jurisdiction over the matter. In a published opinion, a three-judge Appellate Division panel unanimously affirmed the dismissal of a suit accusing Dr. Aubrey C. Galloway of negligently performing heart surgery on Jeanne Pullen at New York University Medical Center in 2016, which caused her death from blood clot complications nine days later. The suit filed by the patient's widower, Henry Pullen, had...

