Score Media Hires Ex-NRT Group Atty As General Counsel

Law360 (December 9, 2019, 8:41 PM EST) -- Score Media and Gaming Inc., the company behind theScore Bet sportsbook, announced Monday that a former executive vice president for NRT Group of Companies has joined its ranks as general counsel and chief compliance officer. In his new role, Josh Sidsworth will work out of Score Media's Toronto head office and lead all legal, regulatory and compliance matters as the company continues to roll out theScore Bet throughout the U.S. "I've always been a huge fan of theScore and their authentic way of connecting with sports fans," Sidsworth said in a statement Monday. "Building on this connection by offering users an...

