High Court Won't Hear Insurance Agent Misclassification Case

Law360 (December 9, 2019, 11:46 AM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court declined Monday to wade into an Employee Retirement Income Security Act lawsuit brought by American Family Insurance workers who say they were wrongly classified as independent contractors instead of benefits-eligible employees. The class of roughly 7,200 insurance agents petitioned the high court to take up the case in August, contending that the Sixth Circuit wrongly modified the employment-status test established by the Supreme Court's 1992 decision in Nationwide Mutual Insurance v. Darden and ruled 2-1 that they were independent contractors. Further, the appeals court incorrectly reviewed de novo U.S. District Judge Donald Nugent’s 2017 finding that they...

