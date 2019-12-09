Justices Won't Review Berkeley Cellphone Radiation Warning

Law360 (December 9, 2019, 6:05 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court declined Monday to take up a wireless industry group's challenge to a Berkeley, California, ordinance that requires cellphone retailers to warn consumers about radiation risks. Despite vacating a Ninth Circuit's earlier decision upholding the law, the justices opted not to wade into the dispute a second time after the appellate court again backed the California city's disclosure mandate in July. As is customary, the high court offered no reasons for turning down the case. Behind the challenge is the CTIA — The Wireless Association, which contends that the ordinance illegally forces businesses to spout misleading information about...

