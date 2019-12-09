Fiat Chrysler Drivers Get Partial Cert. In Gearshift Defect MDL

Law360 (December 9, 2019, 6:34 PM EST) -- A Michigan federal judge declined to certify a nationwide class of drivers seeking economic damages from Fiat Chrysler over allegedly faulty gearshifts, but said Monday that drivers in 21 states would be allowed to collectively pursue their warranty and product liability claims. U.S. District Judge David M. Lawson denied a motion to certify a nationwide class of drivers accusing FCA US LLC of duping consumers into overpaying for cars and trucks with defectively designed "monostable" gearshifts that don't intuitively or reliably lock into selected gear placements, which can allegedly cause roll-away incidents and injuries. But Judge Lawson conditionally certified an "issue-based"...

