Dershowitz Looks To Strike 'False' Line In Epstein Estate Case

Law360 (December 9, 2019, 5:42 PM EST) -- Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz told a New York federal judge Friday that a "scandalous" insinuation connecting him to young women caught in Jeffery Epstein's sex trafficking ring should be stricken from a lawsuit filed by one of Epstein's victims. In his bid to intervene in the recently filed case, Dershowitz said Maria Farmer's assertion that she saw Dershowitz "go upstairs" in Epstein's home where there were "school-age girls" was defamatory and borne of spite by her and her Boies Schiller Flexner LLP lawyers. Dershowitz, who has traded heated defamation allegations with Farmer's counsel David Boies in recent months, told the court...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS