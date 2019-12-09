Ericsson Defends IP Win Against HTC To 5th Circ.

Law360 (December 9, 2019, 6:35 PM EST) -- Ericsson has urged the Fifth Circuit not to disturb its win over HTC in a dispute about standard essential patent licensing fees, arguing that the jury was properly instructed before finding Ericsson’s offers were fair and reasonable. HTC is looking to revive its claims that Ericsson breached obligations to license its cellular patents on fair, reasonable and nondiscriminatory, or FRAND, terms, contending that a Texas jury should have received a more thorough set of instructions. But Ericsson argued in its response brief Friday that the court was not required to explain exactly how FRAND rates are calculated because the organization that...

