Spin Master Can Halt Rival's Toy Car Sales During Patent Fight

Law360 (December 9, 2019, 5:13 PM EST) -- Children’s toy company Spin Master has successfully blocked a rival from selling wall-racing toy cars after a New York federal judge found that Spin Master could likely show that the competing toys infringe its patented technology. In a 53-page opinion Friday, U.S. District Judge Denise L. Cote granted Spin Master Ltd.’s bid for a preliminary injunction to bar rival toy maker E. Mishan & Sons Inc., also known as Emson, from importing or selling its “Radical Racer” toy cars. Spin Master sued Emson in September over the toy cars, saying the rival infringed four patents exclusively licensed to Spin Master....

