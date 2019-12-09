SEC Wins Asset Freeze In $23M Memorabilia Fraud Suit

Law360 (December 9, 2019, 5:05 PM EST) -- Embattled memorabilia seller Collectors Café and the family that ran it have been hit with a temporary asset freeze and told not to interfere with potential witnesses while the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sues them for allegedly perpetuating a multimillion fraud. Collectors Café, its owner Mykalai Kontilai and his wife Veronica all agreed to the temporary restrictions, which will only stay in effect until the New York federal court overseeing the case holds a hearing on the SEC's request for a full-fledged temporary restraining order. That hearing was originally slated for Dec. 13, but on Friday, Kontilai's attorneys sent U.S....

