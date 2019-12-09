Convenience Store On Hook For $1.1M Shooting Suit Verdict

Law360 (December 9, 2019, 9:21 PM EST) -- A Georgia appeals court affirmed a jury’s $1.134 million award to a man shot by stray bullets outside an Atlanta convenience store, saying there was no issue with the verdict holding the company that rented the property partially responsible. The court upheld the verdict regarding the shooting of Daniel Rosebud in the gas pump parking area of a property leased by Khalia Inc. It also upheld an award of attorney fees that Rosebud’s lawyers argued on appeal was far lower than laid out in his contingency fee agreement. Khalia argued on appeal that trial evidence didn't prove its duty to patrons...

