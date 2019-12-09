Ligado Says Argument There's Enough 5G Spectrum 'Absurd'

Law360 (December 9, 2019, 7:13 PM EST) -- Ligado Networks in a letter to the FCC over the weekend slammed a subset of the U.S. Department of Commerce for the “stunning and absurd argument” there is already enough allotted spectrum for the rollout of 5G. The National Telecommunications and Information Administration has recommended against approving Ligado’s applications to modify its current licenses for 5G use, which have been pending for four years. But that recommendation — and the argument that enough spectrum has already been allocated for 5G — flies in the face of what nearly everyone else knows, Ligado told the Federal Communications Commission in a letter Sunday,...

