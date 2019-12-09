Judge Blocks Trump's New Limits On Immigration Fee Waivers

Law360, San Francisco (December 9, 2019, 7:19 PM EST) -- A California federal judge blocked the Trump administration's recently-enacted rule increasing requirements for immigrants seeking application fee waivers due to financial hardship, granting a preliminary nationwide injunction requested by the city of Seattle and five immigration organizations that argued the rule violated the Administrative Procedure Act. "It looks like in the Ninth Circuit that the precedent we've got is stacked against you," U.S. District Judge Maxine Chesney told U.S. Department of Justice attorney Julie Straus Harris at a hearing in San Francisco on Monday. Judge Chesney granted Seattle and the immigrant organizations' request for a preliminary nationwide injunction, explaining that she...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS