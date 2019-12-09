High Court Urged To Restore Permit For $7B Gas Pipeline

Law360 (December 9, 2019, 8:28 PM EST) -- A slew of industry groups on Monday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse the Fourth Circuit's invalidation of the U.S. Forest Service's approval of the $7 billion Atlantic Coast gas pipeline, arguing the court exceeded its authority. The National Association of Manufacturers, American Petroleum Institute, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and others told the justices in an amicus brief that Congress, the Forest Service, the U.S. Park Service and the rest of the federal government allowed rights-of-way within Forest Service lands and that the Fourth Circuit inappropriately second-guessed that tradition. In December 2018, the appeals court held that the Forest...

