Texas Slams Tribe’s Supreme Court Bid In Bingo Block Case

Law360 (December 10, 2019, 4:48 PM EST) -- Texas has asked the U.S. Supreme Court not to take up a challenge by a Native American tribe to a Fifth Circuit decision affirming that state law bars it from offering bingo, saying the tribe agreed long ago to seek no gambling whatsoever on its lands. In an amicus brief filed Monday, Texas urged the high court to deny a writ of certiorari filed by the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas, arguing the tribe in the 1980s asked Congress to grant it federally recognized status on the condition that all gambling, lottery and bingo would be prohibited on tribal lands. Congress enacted...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS