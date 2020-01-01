Texas Cases To Watch In 2020

Law360 (January 1, 2020, 12:04 PM EST) -- Texas' fight to hold opioid manufacturers accountable for a public health crisis will gain steam in 2020, a year in which Texas attorneys will also be anxiously awaiting a Texas Supreme Court ruling clarifying what constitutes a partnership and are expecting a spike in citizen environmental suits after a string of fires and explosions at Texas petrochemical plants. The partnership question comes in a high-stakes, $535 million pipeline partnership dispute between Energy Transfer Partners LP and Enterprise Products Partners LP, which was argued before the state's high court in October. Energy lawyers are closely watching the case, but so are business...

