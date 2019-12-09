Army To Revisit Bids Amid Protests Over $82B Logistics Deal

Law360 (December 9, 2019, 8:10 PM EST) -- The U.S. Army will reconsider proposals it received for a recent $82 billion logistics procurement, the federal government told the U.S. Court of Federal Claims on Monday, specifying it will review bidders’ prices following several protests. The Army intends to take corrective action on the latest Logistics Civil Augmentation Program, or LOGCAP V, contract by making new determinations regarding the price reasonableness of the bids it received, the government said. That assessment will look at bidders’ total proposed prices for both firm-fixed-price and cost-plus-fixed fee contract line items for LOGCAP contracts covering six of the U.S. Department of Defense’s geographic commands,...

