7th Circ. Affirms Caterpillar Equipment Seller's Loss In TM Suit

Law360 (December 10, 2019, 6:21 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit has upheld a trademark infringement finding against a Caterpillar equipment dealer but refused to expand a five-year injunction that requires the dealer to issue disclaimers spelling out that it's not affiliated with a similarly named company. Equipment dealer JFTCO Inc., named for founder John Fabick, had fought on appeal to dismantle the infringement finding in favor of Fabick Inc., a sealant manufacturer owned by a relative with the same last name. Meanwhile, Fabick Inc. had sought to expand the injunction into permanent protection and recover damages based on the infringement finding. But neither side gained ground in the...

