Expert Tells Chancery ETE Gained Big On $11B Regency Deal

Law360, Wilmington (December 10, 2019, 5:43 PM EST) -- An energy industry expert testified in Delaware's Chancery Court on Tuesday that Energy Transfer Equity LP absorbed the lion's share of future benefits from an allegedly unfair $11 billion merger of Regency Energy Partners LP and an ETE affiliate, which left Regency's former public unitholders short. Matthew P. O'Loughlin, an expert with The Brattle Group Inc., made that point at the first day of a scheduled five-day trial on Regency Energy investors' demands for nearly $1.7 billion in damages from general partners Regency GP LP and Regency GP LLC. Regency LP unitholder Adrian Dieckman claimed that ETE, led by pipeline industry...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS