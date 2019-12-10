Pandora, Sirius Look To Exit Suit Over Media-Sharing Patents

Law360 (December 10, 2019, 5:46 PM EST) -- Pandora and its parent company SiriusXM have urged an Illinois federal court to toss out allegations that they infringed media-sharing patents owned by Post Media Systems, saying the suit conflates their respective internet radio services in its infringement claims. In a 22-page motion filed Monday, Pandora and SiriusXM pushed to dismiss claims in a lawsuit brought by Post Media Systems LLC, which allege that the radio companies violated four patents related to sharing media over networks, such as the internet. In addition to failing to allege how both companies indirectly infringed its patents, Post Media also failed to show how SiriusXM...

