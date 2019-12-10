Sports Agency Accuses Rival Of Poaching UFC Fighter

Law360 (December 10, 2019, 4:13 PM EST) -- MMA Fighter Management Inc. is taking a rival sports agent company to New York federal court, claiming Ballengee Group LLC is working to interfere with an Ultimate Fighting Championship fighter's contract and steal him from the agency. In a complaint filed Monday, MMA Fighter Management says Ballengee and its principle, Lloyd Pierson, have been trying to undermine MMA Fighter Management's relationship with up-and-coming fighter Shane Burgos by feeding him false promises of greater fame. According to the complaint, Burgos signed an agreement to be represented by MMA Fighter Management in 2013, with the contract set to last until May 2023....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS