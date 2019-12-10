Atty Says Video Sought In Target Bias Case Doesn't Exist

Law360 (December 10, 2019, 5:59 PM EST) -- A Houston-based immigration attorney rebuffed Target's allegations she destroyed a video of an interaction she had with one of the retailer's employees that is at the center of a sanctions bid in a discrimination lawsuit, saying the video doesn't exist. Anindita Banerjee of Banerjee & Associates said on Monday that Target Corp. can't win sanctions against her for what the retailer said was her failure to turn over video of the incident because she's not withholding any evidence. She says that though she was trying to take video of her interactions with an employee when she tried to return a vacuum cleaner,...

