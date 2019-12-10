PayCargo Renews Antitrust Suit Over Rival's Product Ties

Law360 (December 10, 2019, 2:45 PM EST) -- PayCargo LLC is taking another shot at an antitrust claim in Georgia federal court it first brought in July against rival CargoSprint LLC for allegedly trying to monopolize the cargo payment services market with an unfair product "tying" arrangement. A judge dismissed the suit in November but gave PayCargo, the creator of a web-based payment and settlement platform for the shipping industry, a chance to amend its allegations that CargoSprint has been locking competitors out of the payments space by requiring customers of its cargo pickups coordination product to also use CargoSprint's payment system. U.S. District Judge Timothy C. Batten Sr....

