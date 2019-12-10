Minn. Says Oil Pipeline Poses Scant Risk To Lake Superior

Law360 (December 10, 2019, 8:22 PM EST) -- Minnesota's Commerce Department said Monday that there is little risk of oil reaching Lake Superior in the event of a spill from Enbridge Energy LP’s proposed Line 3 pipeline replacement project, after a state court had ordered Minnesota to take a closer look at that possibility. Enbridge’s controversial Line 3 project, which is intended to replace more than 1,000 miles of older pipeline in the U.S. and Canada, was dealt a setback in June when a divided Minnesota Court of Appeals panel ruled that the state’s environmental impact statement failed to address “persistent concerns” about an oil spill in the Lake Superior watershed....

