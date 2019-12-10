Justices Weigh 'Actual Knowledge' Practically In ERISA Case

Law360 (December 10, 2019, 4:50 PM EST) -- On Dec. 4, the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral argument in Intel Corp. Investment Policy Committee v. Sulyma. The case is one of three on the court’s merits docket this term centering on issues under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. In Sulyma, the Supreme Court is faced with the threshold issue of what triggers ERISA’s shorter, three-year statute of limitations for fiduciary breach claims.[1] Specifically, the court must decide what the statutorily undefined phrase “actual knowledge” means for purposes of the three-year limitations provision, where the plan fiduciary defendant provided the plan participant plaintiff — primarily through ERISA-prescribed plan disclosure...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS