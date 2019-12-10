Univ. Escapes Hockey Player's Suit Over Weed-Induced Fall

Law360 (December 10, 2019, 3:30 PM EST) -- A University of Maryland hockey player can’t sue the school for allegedly forcing him to move in with his out-of-control teammates — leading to a life-altering fall after they pressured him into smoking marijuana — due to jurisdictional snags, a New York federal court ruled Tuesday. In a brief, 11-page order, U.S. District Judge David N. Hurd said that because the University of Maryland, Baltimore County is a state-sponsored school, Otto D. Miller’s pro se suit against his would-be alma mater runs smack dab into the 11th Amendment, which prevents federal courts from handling lawsuits that target states or their “agents...

