Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Univ. Escapes Hockey Player's Suit Over Weed-Induced Fall

Law360 (December 10, 2019, 3:30 PM EST) -- A University of Maryland hockey player can’t sue the school for allegedly forcing him to move in with his out-of-control teammates — leading to a life-altering fall after they pressured him into smoking marijuana — due to jurisdictional snags, a New York federal court ruled Tuesday.

In a brief, 11-page order, U.S. District Judge David N. Hurd said that because the University of Maryland, Baltimore County is a state-sponsored school, Otto D. Miller’s pro se suit against his would-be alma mater runs smack dab into the 11th Amendment, which prevents federal courts from handling lawsuits that target states or their “agents...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®