CRT Buyers Say Delay Tactics Bar Chinese Cos.' Appeal

Law360 (December 10, 2019, 4:56 PM EST) -- Two Chinese electronics companies blew their chance to appeal or pause an order blocking their exit from a yearslong, multidistrict class action over the price-fixing of television- and computer-component cathode ray tubes, CRT buyers have told a California federal court. Classes of direct and indirect purchasers filed separate opposition briefs on Friday urging the court to block Irico Group Corp. and Irico Display Devices Co. outright from seeking Ninth Circuit intervention on a late October decision that they cannot claim "sovereign immunity" as arms of the Chinese government. Nor should the Irico companies be allowed to pause the district court proceedings...

