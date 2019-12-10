Reality Mirrors TV In Suit Against ICE Over Hotline Access

Law360 (December 10, 2019, 6:04 PM EST) -- An immigration nonprofit accused U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in a California federal court on Tuesday of preventing detainees from calling its hotline for reporting detention center abuses, mimicking an episode from the Netflix show "Orange Is the New Black." Freedom for Immigrants, formerly known as Community Initiatives for Visiting Immigrants in Confinement, said in its complaint that only two weeks after the show gave it a shout-out in the seventh season premiere, it stopped receiving calls on its hotline from eight ICE detention centers. According to the complaint, ICE informed FFI that its extension was no longer active at these...

