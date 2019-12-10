Justices Told Encouraging Illegal Immigration Not Protected

Law360 (December 10, 2019, 8:36 PM EST) -- A group that pushes for less immigration has sided with the federal government's bid to preserve a ban on encouraging unauthorized immigrants to stay in the country, telling the U.S. Supreme Court that the law doesn't violate the constitutional right to free speech. In a brief Monday, the Immigration Reform Law Institute urged the justices to overturn the Ninth Circuit's ruling striking down part of the anti-smuggling law, which makes it a felony to encourage or induce someone to enter or stay in the U.S. illegally. The provision doesn't pose a risk of chilling speech protected by the First Amendment, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS