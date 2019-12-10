Financier Urges Ban On 'Tax Haven' In Panama Papers Trial

Law360 (December 10, 2019, 6:25 PM EST) -- The government should not be able to use terms like “tax haven” and “shell company” in a Boston financier's upcoming trial on tax evasion charges tied to Panamanian law firm Mossack Fonseca, the businessman has told a Manhattan federal judge. Businessman Harald Joachim von der Goltz could be unfairly prejudiced if such terms are allowed during his trial, according to a motion filed Monday. “Allowing the government and witnesses to characterize the companies at issue in this case using this language presents an unacceptable risk of inflaming jurors' biases,” he said in the motion. The terms have no evidentiary value in...

