Israeli Gov't Contractor Settles SEC Fraud Suit Over Merger

Law360 (December 10, 2019, 5:29 PM EST) -- Israeli government communications contractor Ability Inc. settled securities fraud claims brought by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, agreeing to pay an undisclosed amount in fines and disgorgement. The SEC sued Ability and its executives in New York federal court in June, accusing them of making fraudulent financial statements relating to its 2015 merger with investment fund Cambridge Capital Acquisition Corp. Without admitting or denying the allegations, Ability and its related entity, Ability Computer & Software Industries Ltd., also agreed to permanent bans from violating various federal securities laws in their trading activities, according to two consent judgments filed...

