United Airlines Escapes Travel Insurance Kickbacks Suit

Law360 (December 10, 2019, 5:37 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge on Tuesday slashed a proposed racketeering class action accusing United Airlines of taking kickbacks for selling trip insurance to ticket buyers on its website, saying the carrier's choice to offer the extra insurance was neither illicit nor fraudulent. U.S. District Judge Jorge L. Alonso granted United's motion to dismiss Patricia Flores' suit alleging the airline illegally pocketed money from trip insurance charges that it told consumers were "pass-through" fees to third-party insurers, but were actually commissions it kept for itself. Judge Alonso shot down Flores' claims under the Illinois Consumer Fraud and Deceptive Trade Practices Act and the...

