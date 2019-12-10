6th Circ. Keeps Dock Operator Locked In Benefits Grievance

Law360 (December 10, 2019, 7:02 PM EST) -- The Sixth Circuit ruled Tuesday that cargo dock operator Midwest Terminals of Toledo must continue facing a grievance accusing it of failing to properly set up benefit plans for union members, rejecting the company's argument that the grievance ended after an arbitrator ruled and no one appealed. An appellate panel affirmed a lower court decision ordering Midwest Terminals and the Local 1982 of the International Longshoremen's Association to continue a grievance procedure laid out in a master collective bargaining agreement inked between the union and the company's regional employer group. While Midwest Terminals argued that the grievance was terminated because...

