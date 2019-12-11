Lenders Urge Justices To Review Payday Loan Ruling

Law360 (December 11, 2019, 8:33 PM EST) -- Two companies that provided funding for a tribe-linked lender accused of charging exorbitant interest rates have pressed the U.S. Supreme Court to take up their challenge to a Second Circuit ruling that found arbitration clauses in the loan agreements unenforceable. Sequoia Capital Operations LLC and TCV V LP — companies that provided funding for the Chippewa Cree-owned Plain Green LLC's payday lending business — reiterated to the justices Tuesday that the Second Circuit’s ruling goes against Supreme Court precedent outlining when a court can review the enforceability of a delegation provision in an agreement. A delegation clause is one that outlines...

