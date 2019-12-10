Watchdog To Investigate DOD Deployment To Southern Border

Law360 (December 10, 2019, 7:51 PM EST) -- A U.S. Department of Defense watchdog said Tuesday it will evaluate the use of U.S. troops and resources at the southern border after it received multiple requests for an investigation. The DOD Office of Inspector General will look into use of military personnel and resources deployed to the border to support U.S. Department of Homeland Security operations, the OIG said in a memo to senior department officials. The evaluation will follow the watchdog’s standard processes and be carried out “as expeditiously as possible,” acting Inspector General Glenn Fine said in a statement Tuesday. “In this evaluation, we will examine, among other...

