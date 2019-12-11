Former NY Attys Want Out Of SEC's PixarBio Merger Suit

Law360 (December 11, 2019, 8:57 PM EST) -- A pair of former New York attorneys who recently accepted disbarment have asked a Massachusetts judge to dismiss an unrelated U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission action accusing them of facilitating a sham merger involving biotech PixarBio, saying they are not subject to the Bay State’s jurisdiction. Ex-attorneys Frederick Mintz and Alan Fraade, the named partners of the Mintz Fraade Law Firm, asked U.S. District Judge William G. Young on Tuesday to cut them loose from an SEC suit that includes three other defendants. They argued the state’s long-arm statute is not enough to properly bring them into the case, in which the...

