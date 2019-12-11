Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Princeton Hits Firms With $10.7M Suit Over Project Delays

Law360 (December 11, 2019, 7:52 PM EST) -- Princeton University has slammed architectural and engineering firms with a $10.7 million lawsuit in New Jersey federal court alleging the institution endured project delays and cost overruns as a result of the businesses’ shoddy design work for an educational complex focused on energy and the environment.

The university’s trustees said Tuesday in their complaint that Tod Williams Billie Tsien Architects LLP, Jacobs Architects/Engineers Inc. and Jacobs Consultancy Inc. missed deadlines and submitted construction documents that were “routinely incomplete and deficient.”

The three entities — collectively referred to as the "design team" — "failed to perform their professional design responsibilities in accordance...

