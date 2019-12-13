Whistleblowers' Unique Role In DOJ's Anti-Collusion Efforts

Law360 (December 13, 2019, 5:14 PM EST) -- In November 2018, the the U.S. Department of Justice’s Antitrust Division reached a historic $236 million settlement with three South Korea-based companies to resolve whistleblower-initiated antitrust and False Claims Act allegations.[1] The allegations related to a decade-long conspiracy to rig bids for fuel-supply contracts with the U.S. Department of Defense. The DOJ investigation remains ongoing, and now includes five companies, seven individuals and $362 million in total government recoveries. The day after the settlement was announced, Assistant Attorney General Makan Delrahim remarked on the Antitrust Division’s renewed commitment to investigating and prosecuting companies cheating the United States government and the American taxpayer....

