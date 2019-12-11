7th Circ. Nixes Ex-Prof's Fraud Suit Against ABA

Law360 (December 11, 2019, 2:10 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit has declined to revive a former law professor's suit against the American Bar Association, saying the professor failed to connect his firing by the State University of New York at Buffalo School of Law to an alleged failure by the ABA to enforce its own standards. The panel upheld the lower court's decision to toss the case, with the appellate judges saying they agreed Jeffrey Malkan was unable to trace his termination directly to the ABA, despite his claim that he would not have been fired if the association had enforced its standards regarding tenure. "Malkan's attempt to...

