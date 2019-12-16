4 NLRB Rulings Revamp Employer Private Property Rights

Law360 (December 16, 2019, 11:54 AM EST) -- Balancing employer property rights against employee rights to engage in concerted activity under the National Labor Relations Act has always been a tug of war. The rule is simple: There must be accommodation of those rights to engage and property rights with as little destruction of one as is consistent with the maintenance of the other. The problem is that, as the Supreme Court noted in its 1976 Hudgens v. National Labor Relations Board opinion, "[the] locus of that accommodation … may fall at differing points along the spectrum depending on the nature and strength of the respective [NLRA] rights and private...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS